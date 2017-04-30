Immaculate Conception School says thank you!

The students and staff of Immaculate Conception School have a lot to be thankful for and are truly counting their blessings. Because of the generosity of many people in the community, the school’s 31st annual Caribbean Nights Auction was a huge success. The spirit of the event was full of laughter, good food, friendship, and most of all the love of a school and its children. The school auction truly is a vital life line in the providing of necessary funds needed to continue providing a faith filled education in Port Clinton.

Whether you donated an item or a service, gave a cash donation, bought a raffle ticket, or attended the event itself, we send our heartfelt thank you. Without the generosity of our community, our local businesses, our parishioners, and our school families the success of this event would not have been possible. Immaculate Conception School is proud to be a part of the Port Clinton Community and will continue to serve in any way it can to give back because a “small act really does make a difference”. From Immaculate Conception school, we say thank you and God Bless you!

Immaculate Conception School