Oak Harbor Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Egg Hunt has been a tradition in Oak Harbor for over 70 years. The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual event this year on April 8. Nearly 550 children received numbers for their special candy bags located at the 11 participating downtown businesses. There were 60 Golden Egg Baskets this year, and those who had the lucky number received a special gift basket provided by local businesses. The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce and Chairperson, Debi Heiks, would like to pass along thank yous to the merchants and the individuals who contributed to this year’s Easter Candy Hunt Event! Once again, a community and volunteers working together have brought family and friends into our Village for a day of fun! Please be sure to visit these businesses that have generously donated to this event.