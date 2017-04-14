Oak Harbor Easter Egg Hunt
The Easter Egg Hunt has been a tradition in Oak Harbor for over 70 years. The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual event this year on April 8. Nearly 550 children received numbers for their special candy bags located at the 11 participating downtown businesses. There were 60 Golden Egg Baskets this year, and those who had the lucky number received a special gift basket provided by local businesses. The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce and Chairperson, Debi Heiks, would like to pass along thank yous to the merchants and the individuals who contributed to this year’s Easter Candy Hunt Event! Once again, a community and volunteers working together have brought family and friends into our Village for a day of fun! Please be sure to visit these businesses that have generously donated to this event.
We would like to thank the following individuals and businesses for their donations and their help with our annual Easter Candy Hunt; 2016-2017 Apple Festival Royalty Court & Families, Lauri Nietfeld Royalty Coordinator, Batdorff Real Estate, Boy Scout Troop 316, Buehler Excavating LTD, Carroll Township, Catawba Island Club, Clean Sweep Car Wash, Commodore Perry FCU, Community Markets, Croghan Colonial Bank, Designs By Marie, Drown's Dairy, Druckenmiller Insurance, Eagle Fabrication & Repair, Edward Jones, Jerrad Shiets, Evolve Riverfront Café, Fred Conley, Greer Automotive, Guiding Hands Home Health, Harbor Mattress, Howey's House of Brews, Magruder Hospital, Manny & Cherie Salazar, McDonalds, McKean & McKean, Moore Orchards, Northside Mini Storage, Oak Harbor Dental, Oak Harbor Hardware, Pastor Holli Burkard-St. Johns Lutheran Church Rocky Ridge, Portage Fire Department, Radiant Windows & Remodeling, RvI, Spangler Motor Sales, Sprouse Insurance, Inc., St. Bonore Financial Services, Tri-Motor Sales, Varga Custom Concrete, Village Bake Shop, Village Creations ReSale Shop & Antique Mall, Village of Oak Harbor Street & Police Departments and Mayor Joe Helle.
Thank you,
Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce
