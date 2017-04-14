Port Clinton Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday, April 8, the Port Clinton Recreation Department and the Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce held the Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeview Park in Port Clinton. It was a beautiful sunny day as the Easter Bunny arrived by fire truck escort to Lakeview Park where hundreds of area children anxiously awaited his arrival! Over 6000 brightly colored, candy-filled eggs covered the park lawn and over 70 prizes were given away to the lucky kids who found a prize ticket inside one of their eggs!

None of this would have been possible without the generosity of the following community-minded groups, business owners and individuals whose donations helped to make this event such a huge success! A huge thank you goes out to P.C. Elks Lodge #1718, P.C. Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2295, Rotary Club of Port Clinton, Kiwanis Club of Port Clinton, P.C. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #79, African Safari Wildlife Park, Bell Mell Tavern & Pizza, Jet Express, Miller Ferry to Put-in-Bay, Frederick Insurance Agency, S&D Industrial Supply, Wal-Mart, Sharon Snider, Davi Blake, Lisa Sarty, two donors who wished to remain anonymous.

Also, a big thank goes out to the following individuals who volunteered their time to lay out all of the eggs, distribute prizes and help the little ones the day of the hunt: Dave Ostheimer, Councilwoman Lisa Sarty, Councilman Gabe Below, Councilwoman Beth Gillman, Port Clinton Fire Dept. and a very special thank you to Jaclyn Zajac for her “special role” that day!

Finally, thank you to The Beacon Newspaper and Port Clinton City Schools for their help in letting area families know about our wonderful community event!

With much gratitude,



Rachel Klimentov & Sandye Ostheimer, City of Port Clinton,

Nikki Adams & Tara Crump, Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce