Statement on Davis-Besse

The following may be jointly attributed to State Representative Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton) and State Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green) regarding the value of maintaining operations of Ohio's two nuclear power plants. "The Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants have been a positive and critical part of Ohio's energy supply for decades, and we believe they must remain in our future.

These plants provide clean and reliable power for northern Ohio. They are important to our diverse array of energy sources for residential customers and businesses. Without these facilities Ohio may become an even more vulnerable importer of power from other states.



For Ottawa County and our region, Davis-Besse provides undisputed value to our communities and economy. Arguably, thousands of families are directly impacted by its future, and we will work hard to support that future. This issue is on our agenda every day.



Jobs, clean energy and important tax revenues for Ohio-- that is what is at stake in the months ahead. "



State Representative Steve Arndt

State Senator Randy Gardner