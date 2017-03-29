Thank you Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge

The Board of Directors for the Humane Society of Ottawa County would like to thank the Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge for hosting a breakfast last Saturday to benefit the Shelter. The members of the Masons worked hard to provide a great tasting breakfast, with all the proceeds going to the Humane Society.

And thanks to all those that attended the breakfast. With your donations, we can continue to care for the neglected, unwanted, and abused animals in Ottawa County.

For the Board of Directors,

Marty Mortus, President