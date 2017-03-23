Burning Snowman 2017

Thank you to everyone who made Burning Snowman a huge success! We attracted 10,000 attendees and raised $25,000 for United Way in Ottawa County Youth Programs, Mr. Ed’s Kids for Christmas and Rett Syndrome.org. Several downtown bars and restaurants reported record sales!

Our rockin’ beach party was possible due to the generosity and support of:

• Ed Fitzgerald, Chassey Turner and the team at Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille and Dock’s Beach House, and Chris Galvin and her team at United Way who volunteered tons of hours

• FOX 36 Toledo

• Pinnacle Vodka; Lake Erie Shores & Islands; Kopp String Instruments; Catawba Island Brewing Co.; Mr. Ed’s, Port Clinton; USG; Dock’s Beach House; Toledo Tent; LucIce

• Clemons Boats; Trish McCartney-State Farm Agent; ABCO; The Muffler Smiths; Gordon Lumber, Port Clinton; Holcomb Fencing; Wadsworth Excavating

• McCarthy’s Pub; Croghan Colonial Bank; Commodore Perry Federal Credit Union; The Island House Hotel; Slater’s Madison Street Pub; Bell Mell Tavern; Rosie’s Bar & Grill; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club & Bar; Jet Express; 1812 Food & Spirits; Cleats Club Seat Grille; Lakeview Senior Independent Living; The Beacon; Arlington Inn; Lock, Dock & Barrel; North Coast Cigar; Beerthirty’s; Clinton House; Davenport Signs



Special thanks to the Port Clinton City Council, the Port Clinton Fire and Police Departments and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department – and our many, many volunteers!



Thanks again to everyone who helped us make this a great event!



The Burning Snowman Committee

Steve Hall, Dave Hermes, Lynne Martens James, Nick James, Lenny Kromer, Tricia O’Connor, Matt Ritter, Mike Roder