Open enrollment for Marketplace health insurance runs through January 31, 2017. If you still need to enroll or have questions about your options, and would like assistance, there are people who can help. Certified Health Insurance Navigator, Marnie Arndt is available to help residents in Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie and Huron Counties who have questions or need assistance enrolling in a health plan. Marnie can be reached by calling 419-349-1778.

If you live in another county, you can call 211, which is the United Way help line and you will be given locations and phone numbers where you can find assistance. If you would like to call the Health Insurance Marketplace directly, the number is 800-318-2596.

Most counties also have Certified Application Counselors (CACs) available at each county health department to assist consumers with health insurance questions and coverage through the marketplace. Navigators and CACs can also help if you have other questions or need other assistance related to the health insurance marketplace. Some of the other questions consumers may have are related to 1095 forms for taxes, changing plans, receiving cards, and making payments. There is no cost to consumers to meet with or speak to CACs or Navigators.

Once open enrollment is past, at this point in time, you will not be able to make changes , or purchase a health care plan through the marketplace unless you have a qualifying life event. Examples of qualifying events include: marriage, loss of coverage due to a job loss or divorce, and having or adopting a child.

Thank you,

Marnie Arndt

Toledo Lucas County Care Net

Marketplace Navigator