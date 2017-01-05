The Salvation Army exceeds goal

It is this time of year that I, with an overflowing heart, report on the success of The Salvation Army – Port Clinton Service Unit’s 2016 Holiday Season Programs. Each day, as we hear in the media and news, there are events happening that have a way of putting our perspectives in order. Words cannot describe the pride and admiration I feel living in Ottawa County when I am blessed to have the opportunity to report on our success. It is because of the caring and giving residents in Ottawa County that I am able to report that we surpassed our $65,000 2016 Red Kettle Campaign goal by raising $80,756.39 this year! This not only is astonishing, but is another all-time record for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in Ottawa County!

If not for our 497 Bell ringing volunteers and their 1,378 hours of bell ringing, our Red Kettle sites; Walmart, Kroger’s, Friendship Food Store, Millers Market and Community Market in Oak Harbor, this would not have been possible! We also were able to distribute over 150 turkey vouchers through our Thanksgiving Program, distribute 6,000 toys to over 1,278 children, along with hats, gloves, mittens and coats.

This success is made possible by the multitude of volunteers in Ottawa County that come together, during this season, and put others first and make a difference in our community and world. It is, without a doubt, an honor to be able to say I work and live in Ottawa County and am able to serve those in need through The Salvation Army Port Clinton Service Unit. I am truly blessed.

Maureen M. Saponari

Director, The Salvation Army – Port Clinton Service Unit

Serving Ottawa County