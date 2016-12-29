Christmas Smiles

This December over twenty Christmas trees were decorated at the Riverview Healthcare Campus by volunteers from local community groups and businesses. The trees unique style and design brought smiles to residents and visitors alike. The following deserve a big thank you: Carrol-n-Company 4-H Club; Mary’s Hair Designs; Oak Harbor Apple Festival Royalty; Oak Harbor High School Cheerleaders; Oak Harbor High School Family and Consumer Science class; Ottawa County Junior Leadership 4-H Club; Town and Country 4-H Club; Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District; Port Clinton High School Key Club; Salem All Stars 4-H Club; Riverview Healthcare Campus Employees; and the Auxiliary at Riverview Healthcare Campus. Thank you for making the holidays a little more special for community.

The Auxiliary at Riverview Healthcare Campus

Barbara Libben