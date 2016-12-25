Thank you to Danbury residents

The holiday season brings out the best in people. For 2016, Danbury Township, Lakeside and Marblehead residents and area businesses enthusiastically helped the Danbury Holiday Bureau, in the Danbury area, provided 99 families, for a total of 269 people, with food and other necessities to brighten their lives during the Christmas season.

A huge thanks goes to Bassett’s Market, Bergman Orchards, Camp Runinmuck, the Coast Guard, Danbury Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, Danbury Township Police and Service Department, Danchisen Marathon Service, Erie Food Market, Lakeside Marblehead Storage, Marblehead Bank, Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Marilyn’s (Lakeside), the Marblehead Peninsula Lions, the Salvation Army, St. Mary’s Church for the use of the hall, Village of Marblehead Police and Service Department and all of the area churches. What a great community effort. It takes about 60 to 70 volunteers to sort, pack and distribute everything. Over a three day period, during the Holiday season, this is a dedicated commitment.



My sincerest thanks to a devoted committee: Bob Biro, Elaine Roth, Linda Twarek and Mimi Turinsky.



Thank you again for your continued support. It could not have been done without you! What a great community we live in!



Wishing everyone a blessed Christmas and good 2017 year.



Judy Smolk

Chairperson for Ottawa County Holiday Bureau, Danbury area