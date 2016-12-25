Thank you Ottawa County Veterans Affairs

I want to say thank you to the Ottawa County Veterans Affairs office: Angelisa, Jenn, Jaime, Matt, Sara and the board of directors. I was laid off from my job and went to them for help. While I was sitting waiting to see the board, I saw a sign on the wall that said “No homeless veterans”. They helped there be one less homeless veteran this year.

I was going to be evicted and they helped me and I appreciate that. I have talked with people who go through Cleveland area VAs and they say they wish they had what we have here; we have the best VA office.

Thanks to them, my son has somewhere to spend Christmas with his dad.

Thank you,
Christopher Orosco
Army veteran, Port Clinton

