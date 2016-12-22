An open letter to Ottawa County

The Board of Bistro 163 would like to take this opportunity to thank YOU, the supporters of our community’s pay it forward restaurant, for everything YOU have done to make this food ministry a success. Without the generous support of this community, Bistro 163 would not have been possible.

We are fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community, where there is a deep understanding of and commitment to the work of addressing hunger. Our donors, volunteers and staff have all contributed to our mission to feed hungry people in a dignified and respectful manner.

We are particularly grateful for the generous support of Sutton Property Leasing, the Portage Resale Center, the Ottawa County Community Foundation, and hundreds of individual financial contributors, churches and organizations. Thank you to each of our volunteers, from age 8 to age 85, for giving so freely of your time “to serve our community, one plate at a time”. Our pay-it-forward patrons have also been generous, paying something extra so that another person may eat a meal. Chef Stacy Maple and our staff are the lifeblood of Bistro 163, making our beloved bistro a place of warmth and welcome every single day. Our agency partners in the Sutton Center and our community food pantries have worked seamlessly with Bistro 163 to help individuals and families in need of a nourishing meal and a sense of community. Our area media have been gracious in helping to promote Bistro 163 to a large audience, including The Beacon and Best of the Best, The Port Clinton News Herald, The Sandusky Register, WPCR Port Clinton Radio, The Toledo Blade, and 13ABC TV in Toledo. A special nod to Chris Galvin of the United Way in Ottawa County – she knows why!

At Bistro 163, we know that together we have made a difference in the lives of so many deserving people in our community. The number of food insecure people, and families, coming in for a meal continues to grow. Our monthly Free Community Dinners and our After School Snack and Study program are also made possible through the generosity of many donors and volunteers. Thank you, everyone, for all that you have done, and all that you will do, to support Bistro 163 in its mission.

We look forward to seeing each and every one of you in 2017. Please note that we will be closed on Friday, December 23, for the holidays, and we reopen on Monday, January 9.

Merry Christmas to all!

The Board of Bistro 163

Ed Carlson, Mary Caracci, Joyce Jagucki, Jack Resetar, Jeanne English, Chef Stacy Maple, Joe Helle, Melissa Bayer Smith, April Schalk