Entertainment and community calendar Jun. 1-6

Electric Circus When: 9:30 p.m. Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Colin Dussault When: 5-8 p.m. Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Ohio Bike Week Info: Midwest’s largest motorcycle rally, ohiobikeweek.com Where: Various locations, Sandusky

Captain Sweet Shoes

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jamison Charles

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jun. 2-3

Genoa Homecoming

When: Friday 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 603 Washington St., Genoa

Friday, Jun. 2

STEAM for Tweens

When: 3:15 p.m.

Where: Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main St., Oak Harbor

The Trio

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Roger Allen

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Island Brewing Company, 2330 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton

Eddie and the Edsels

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Miss Kitty and the Litter

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, 5686 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Brian Davidson Trio

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Dave Hermes

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Wild Lama

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Hillbilly Casino

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Bridges

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Electric Circus

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Ray Fogg Show

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Flyin’ Jays

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Saturday, Jun. 3

Genoa Homecoming 5K

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 603 Washington St., Genoa

Miss Kitty and the Litter

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clinton House, 106 W. Perry St., Port Clinton

Vernon Jones

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Island Brewing Company, 2330 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton

The Music Room

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Mike Binder

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Dave Lester

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Paul Grover

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

John Pickle

When: 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Mike Drum

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: The Backyard, The Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Wild Lama

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Russ Baum Duo

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Hillbilly Casino

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Bridges

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Electric Circus

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Paul Franks

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Ray Fogg Show

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Half Naked Monkeys

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Flyin’ Jays

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Sunday, Jun. 4

43rd annual Founder’s Day

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: DeRivera Park, Put-in-Bay

Mark Wilkins

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cruisin’

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Jordan Wiewandt

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Garwood Duo

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Jay Guerrero

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Scott Duress

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Hillbilly Casino

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Russ Baum Duo

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Wild Lama

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jun. 5-Jul. 31

Adult, teen and children summer reading program

Where: Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main St., Oak Harbor

Info: oakharborpubliclibrary.org

Monday, Jun. 5

The Beatles in Cleveland: The notorious 1964 and 1966 concerts

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

Whiskey Hickon Boys

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jerry Sprague

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Tuesday, Jun. 6

Afternoon children’s program

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main St., Oak Harbor

Euchre Night

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main St., Oak Harbor

Whiskey Hickon Boys

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Allie Market

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Wednesday, Jun. 7

28th annual MS Walleye Fishing Tournament

When: 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Midway Marina, 1871 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton

Info: 419-482-1590

Jazz Night with the Mike Lorentz Trio

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

The Other Brothers

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Whiskey Hickon Boys

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Allie Market

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay