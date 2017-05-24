Walleye Festival opens Thursday

It is time again for the Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival. The Walleye Festival will be held May 25-29 at Waterworks Park in Port Clinton. Festival hours are Thursday-Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Here is a highlighted list of events:

Thursday, May 25

• 5-11 p.m. Rides and limited food and merchandise vendors are open