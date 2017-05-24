Walleye Festival opens Thursday

Walleye Festival opens ThursdayFeatured
It is time again for the Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival. The Walleye Festival will be held May 25-29 at Waterworks Park in Port Clinton. Festival hours are Thursday-Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Here is a highlighted list of events:
Thursday, May 25
• 5-11 p.m. Rides and limited food and merchandise vendors are open
Friday, May 26
• 5 p.m. Opening ceremony and presentation of colors
• 7-11 p.m. Billy Likes Soda
Saturday, May 27
• 12 p.m. Registration begins for Skipper Bud’s Fishing Derby at Derby Pond
• 1 p.m. Skipper Bud’s Kids Fishing Derby at Derby Pond
• 2-3 p.m. Ronald McDonald Magic Show
• 12-2:30 p.m. Matt Goodrich
• 3:30-6 p.m. Russ Baum Duo
• 7-11 p.m. Smalltown Throwdown
Sunday, May 28
• 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Walleye 5K run/walk, registration Jefferson Street Pier at 8 a.m., race at 9 a.m.
• 12 p.m. Walleye and Minnow Run Awards at Jefferson Street Pier
• 1-2 p.m. Civilian Marksmanship Program Grand Parade
• 2-2:30 p.m. Grand Parade Awards at Entertainment Tent
• 3-6 p.m. Josh Boyd
• 7-11 p.m. The Junk
Monday, May 29
• 10 a.m. Memorial Day Parade
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Adam Darr and The Lone Rangers
• 5 p.m. Festival closes
For more information on the Walleye Festival, visit their Facebook page or visit walleyefestival.com.
Follow Us