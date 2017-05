Entertainment and community calendar May 25-31

Trivia League with DJ EJ When: 7-9 p.m. Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Matt Goodrich When: 7:45 p.m. Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Walleye Festival When: Thursday-Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Monday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Where: Waterworks Park, Port Clinton

Lee DeWyze

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Listening Room at OurGuest Inn and Suites, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cost: $25 plus two drink minimum

Mustang Sally

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Dean James Band

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

May 26-Jun. 4

Ohio Bike Week

What: Midwest’s largest motorcycle rally

Where: Various locations, Sandusky

May 26-29

Port Clinton Area Community Wide Yard Sale Days

Where: Various locations Port Clinton

Info: Friends of the Port Clinton Parks Facebook page

May 26-28

Cedar Point Shores opening weekend

Where: Cedar Point Shores Water Park, 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Friday, May 26

Kickn Back Band

When: 6:45 p.m.

Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cruisin’

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

The Drowsy Lads

When: 8:15 p.m.

Where: Hoover Auditorium, 115 W. Third St., Lakeside

Dave Hermes

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Michelle Romary Trio

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Killer Flamingos

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Dean James Band

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Flyin’ Jays

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Hey Monea

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

DJ Chief

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The Backyard, The Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jamison

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Venyx

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mustang Sally

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

May 27-28

Carronade Weekend

What: A carronade is a short, large caliber cannon used by the US Navy during the War of 1812.

Where: Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Info: nps.gov/pevi

Saturday, May 27

Jordan Wiewandt

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Last Born Sons

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Sandtown

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Quickness

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Island Brewing Company, 2330 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton

Always ABBA

When: 8:15 p.m.

Where: Hoover Auditorium, 115 W. Third St., Lakeside

Wes and Joey

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead

Kelly Wright

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Colin Dussault Blues Project

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Dave Lester

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Paul Grover

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

John Pickle

When: 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Venyx

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Charlie Wiener

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Splendid Chaos

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, 272 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Paul Franks

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Killer Flamingos

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Hey Monea

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Ray Fogg Show

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Dean James Band

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Flyin’ Jays

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Joe Bova

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: The Backyard, The Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

DJ Chief

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The Backyard, The Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Half Naked Monkeys

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mustang Sally

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Sunday, May 28

Colin Dussault

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Miss Kitty and the Litter

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Catawba Island Brewing Company, 2330 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton

Scott Duress

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Steve Jad

When: 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

B-Sides

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

TC Master

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Becky Boyd Band

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Scott Alan

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead

The Grass Roots

When: 8:15 p.m.

Where: Hoover Auditorium, 115 W. Third St., Lakeside

Walk of Shame

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Venyx

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Charlie Wiener

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Splendid Chaos

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, 272 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Paul Franks

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Dean James Band

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Hey Monea

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Ray Fogg Show

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Flyin’ Jays

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Joe Bova

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: The Backyard, The Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

DJ Chief

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The Backyard, The Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Half Naked Monkeys

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mustang Sally

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Monday, May 29

Salute the Troops Memorial Day Ceremony

Where: Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Info: nps.gov/pevi

Eric Sowers

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Bait House River Bar, 121 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Lakeside Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Various locations, Lakeside

Bradley Hoffman

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Frank and Dean

When:4 p.m.

Where: Cleats, 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Kickin Back Band

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead

Jordan Barnett

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Charlie Wiener

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Dean James Band

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Half Naked Monkeys

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Splendid Chaos

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, 272 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Tuesday, May 30

Allie Market

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Splendid Chaos

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, 272 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Wednesday, May 31

Jazz Night with Mike Lorentz Trio

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Jerry Sprague

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Captain Sweet Shoes

When: 2 and 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay