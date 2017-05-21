5th annual A Cappella in the Park Sunday, May 21

Port Clinton High School's Touch of Class takes the stage, with another a cappella group, in a fun-filled afternoon of music at the 5th annual A Cappella in the Park. The concert will be held at Lakeview Park at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. This is the last chance to see the 2017 Touch of Class live in concert.

Members of Touch of Class include: Lizzy Aukerman, Kailey Cornell, Russell DeMarco, Isabella Fillmore, Laura Helmer, Cin’ara Hicks, Zoe Hines, Aliyah Hurst, Ryan Mougey, Nicholas Schmitz, Andrew Stanz, Edward Verkin, Madyson Webb, Hannah Witte, Ally Goans, sound technician, under the direction of Mr. Eric Watts.

This year's concert will also feature Special Edition from North Olmsted High School. Bring out the lawn chairs and the picnic blankets, bring the whole family and come enjoy a great afternoon of a cappella music. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the PCHS Performing Arts Center. Check the district Facebook page (Facebook.com/portclintonschools) or pccsd.net for change in location due to weather.