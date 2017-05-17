Put-in-Bay’s inaugural Music Fest June 10

Saturday, June 10, will be a day filled with music, cornhole, cold beverages, food and fun at the Put-in-Bay Music Festival.

There will be bluegrass, new grass, blues, jazz, zy-deco, folk, pop and rock that goes along with Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial’s long tradition of promoting peace through music. The festival will begin at 11 a.m. with the last act performing around 8 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free and everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the beautiful setting of Put-in-Bay’s iconic National Park that has both harbor and lake views from the festival site.