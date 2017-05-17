Put-in-Bay’s inaugural Music Fest June 10
Saturday, June 10, will be a day filled with music, cornhole, cold beverages, food and fun at the Put-in-Bay Music Festival.
There will be bluegrass, new grass, blues, jazz, zy-deco, folk, pop and rock that goes along with Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial’s long tradition of promoting peace through music. The festival will begin at 11 a.m. with the last act performing around 8 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free and everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the beautiful setting of Put-in-Bay’s iconic National Park that has both harbor and lake views from the festival site.
Festival sponsor Miller Boat Line, the Lake Erie Islands Historical Society, the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Perry Group (the National Parks Service Friends Group) have planned a day of relaxing fun for all ages.
Festival music line-up
Right now these times are tentative. If changeover times are shortened the bands may perform earlier than scheduled. An updated, current list of music will be posted at pibmusicfest.com.
• 11:15 a.m. To be announced
• 12 p.m. Flyin’ Jays
• 1 p.m. Emily Keener
• 2 p.m. Bob Gatewood
• 3 p.m. JP and the Chatfield Boys
• 4 p.m. Mo’Mojo
• 5:15 p.m. Strung Like a Horse
• 6:45 p.m. The Floorwalkers
Put-in-Bay is an island full of entertainment with longtime entertainers such as Mike “Mad Dog” Adams, festival emcee Bob Gatewood, Ray Fogg, and dozens of other solo acts and groups. Be sure to check out the entertainment the weekend of June 10 all around the island.
