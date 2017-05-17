Community calendar May 18-24

Trivia League with DJ EJ When: 7-9 p.m. Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Flowers for Taco When: 9 p.m. Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Nest with the Birds Where: Jones Preserve at Long Point, Monaghan Rd., Kelleys Island Info: kelleysislandnature.com

Guys Night Out: Bourbon and Cigars

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ciao Bella, 3880 Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton

Cost: $90

May 19-22

Victoria Day Weekend

Where: Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Info: nps.gov/pevi

May 19-20

Lakeside UMC Rummage Sale

When: Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2p.m.

Where: South Auditorium, Sixth and Walnut, Lakeside

Bob Gatewood

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Rd., Put-in-Bay

DJ Kevin

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: The Backyard at the Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jordan Barnett

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Sun Burners

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Savannah Jack

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Friday, May 19

Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner

When: 12-7 p.m.

Where: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St., Port Clinton

Cost: $8

Karaoke with David Trent

When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Iced Cherry

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Tim Blake & Michele

When: 7-11 p.m.

Where: Bell Mell Tavern, 307 Fulton St., Port Clinton

Bradley Hoffman

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Russ Baum Duo

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

May 20-21

Cedar Point Bus Tours

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Afternoon Blue Goose Bus Tour

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Saturday, May 20

Humane Society of Ottawa County chicken and rib dinner

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Rd., Port Clinton

Cost: $9 chicken, $12 ribs

International Museum Day

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Kelleys Island History Museum, 222 Division St., Kelleys Island

Colin Dussault

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Dave Lester

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Steve Jad

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

John Pickle

When: 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Steve Brownell

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead

Paul Franks

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Russ Baum Duo

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Dean James Band

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Pat Shepard

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mike Drum

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: The Backyard at the Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Sunday, May 21

4th annual Who’s the Top Dog Dog Show

When: 1-1:45 p.m. registration, 2 p.m. judging

Where: Bark Until Dark Dog Park, 310 S. Bridge Rd., Marblehead

Cost: $10 per dog

Joshua Davis

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Listening Room, OurGuest Inn and Suites, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cost: $20 per person and two drink minimum

Classic Trendz

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Lance Horwedel

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Scott Duress

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

The Dean James Band

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Bluff Canucks

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Twinpfunk

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

May 23-25

Perry Education Days

Where: Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Info: nps.gov/pevi

Wednesday, May 24

Jazz Night with Mike Lorentz Trio

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Bob Gatewood

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Dean James Band

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay