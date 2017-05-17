Community calendar May 18-24
May 18-20
Nest with the Birds
Where: Jones Preserve at Long Point, Monaghan Rd., Kelleys Island
Info: kelleysislandnature.com
May 18-19
Flowers for Taco
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Thursday, May 18
Trivia League with DJ EJ
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
Guys Night Out: Bourbon and Cigars
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ciao Bella, 3880 Harbor Light Landing, Port Clinton
Cost: $90
May 19-22
Victoria Day Weekend
Where: Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Info: nps.gov/pevi
May 19-20
Lakeside UMC Rummage Sale
When: Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2p.m.
Where: South Auditorium, Sixth and Walnut, Lakeside
Bob Gatewood
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Rd., Put-in-Bay
DJ Kevin
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: The Backyard at the Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Get Down DJ Sound
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Jordan Barnett
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Sun Burners
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Savannah Jack
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Friday, May 19
Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner
When: 12-7 p.m.
Where: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 207 Adams St., Port Clinton
Cost: $8
Karaoke with David Trent
When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
Iced Cherry
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Mon Ami Restaurant, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton
Tim Blake & Michele
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Bell Mell Tavern, 307 Fulton St., Port Clinton
Bradley Hoffman
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead
Russ Baum Duo
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
May 20-21
Cedar Point Bus Tours
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Afternoon Blue Goose Bus Tour
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Saturday, May 20
Humane Society of Ottawa County chicken and rib dinner
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Rd., Port Clinton
Cost: $9 chicken, $12 ribs
International Museum Day
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Kelleys Island History Museum, 222 Division St., Kelleys Island
Colin Dussault
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Mon Ami Restaurant, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton
Dave Lester
When: 12-3 p.m.
Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead
Steve Jad
When: 3-6 p.m.
Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead
John Pickle
When: 7-10:30 p.m.
Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead
Steve Brownell
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead
Paul Franks
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Mad Dog
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Russ Baum Duo
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
The Dean James Band
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
Pat Shepard
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Mike Drum
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: The Backyard at the Frosty Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Sunday, May 21
4th annual Who’s the Top Dog Dog Show
When: 1-1:45 p.m. registration, 2 p.m. judging
Where: Bark Until Dark Dog Park, 310 S. Bridge Rd., Marblehead
Cost: $10 per dog
Joshua Davis
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Listening Room, OurGuest Inn and Suites, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton
Cost: $20 per person and two drink minimum
Classic Trendz
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Mon Ami Restaurant, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton
Lance Horwedel
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead
Scott Duress
When: 12-3 p.m.
Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead
The Dean James Band
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
Bluff Canucks
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Twinpfunk
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
May 23-25
Perry Education Days
Where: Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, 93 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Info: nps.gov/pevi
Wednesday, May 24
Jazz Night with Mike Lorentz Trio
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
Bob Gatewood
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Dean James Band
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
