11th annual Stars, Stripes, and SOUSA at Port Clinton High School

The annual tribute to The March King, John Philip Sousa, by the Port Clinton High School Concert Band will take place Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the PCHS Performing Arts Center. Admission is free. A free will donation will be taken at the end of the concert. Music includes something for all ages and, of course, the concert will conclude in traditional Sousa style with the playing of “The Stars and Stripes Forever.” Guest Soloists will include Garth Simmons, trombone, Toledo Symphony and vocal soloist John McClain from Logan, OH.

There will be a special musical tribute to Veterans of World War II. World War II veterans will be in attendance. If you happen to know a World War II veteran, contact band director, Rod Miller, at 419-734-2147 ext 4019. World War II veterans are encouraged to attend so they can be honored for their service. Current and past members of the military will also be honored with a medley of the Armed Forces songs.

Mr. Miller, PCHS band director, will portray John Philip Sousa, and is currently in his 11th year as director of bands for the Port Clinton City Schools. This is the 29th year that Mr. Miller has presented such a concert.

Audiences have always been at capacity and the same is expected again this year. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

A BBQ Chicken Dinner will be held prior to the concert in the PCHS Cafeteria from 3-6 p.m. Dinners are $10 per dinner and are presale only. For chicken dinner tickets, contact any high school or Grade 8 Band, Choir, Orchestra member or call Port Clinton High School Band Director Rod Miller 419-734-2147 ext. 4019.