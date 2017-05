Community calendar May 11-17

Cedar Point Van Tours When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor Info: Reservations required 419-898-0014

Cedar Point Bus Tours When: 7-11 a.m. Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor Info: Reservations required 419-898-0014

Biggest Week in American Birding What: 10 day festival featuring spring migration Where: Magee Marsh, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Maumee Bay State Park

May 5-13

Twilight Bus Tours

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Info: Reservations required 419-898-0014

Thursday, May 11

Monthly Health Screening

When: Appointments can be made by calling 419-734-3131 ext 3420

Where: Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton St., Port Clinton

Cost: $16

Fish Tales: History of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Trivia League with DJ EJ

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Friday, May 12

Karaoke with David Trent

When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Cruisin’

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Bradley Hoffman

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Tricky Dick

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mike & Allie

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Cowboy Jukebox

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jordan Barnett

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

May 13-14

Afternoon Blue Goose Bus Tour

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Info: Reservations required 419-898-0014

Saturday, May 13

Annual Marblehead Bank 5k Daisy Run

When: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. run

Where: Marblehead VFW, 421 W. Main St., Marblehead

Back the Blue 5k

When: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race

Where: Adams Street Gazebo, Adams St., Port Clinton

Catawba Island Garden Club annual plant sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: John Braun Park, 2280 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton

Village of Marblehead Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: 113 W. Main St., Marblehead

Spring arts, crafts and gift show

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Liberty Aviation Museum, 3515 E. State Rd., Port Clinton

8th annual Ohio’s Largest Corn Hole Tournament

When: 12-5 p.m.

Where: Put-in-Bay Resort & Conference Center, 439 Loraine Ave., Put-in-Bay

Hike the Dikes

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Fish Tales: Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Hawaiian Islands

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Dave Lester

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Paul Grover

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

John Pickle

When: 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Silver Creek

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead

Jamison

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Ray Fogg Show

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Joey Rauckis

When: 2 and 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Mad Dog Adams

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Tricky Dick

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Cowboy Jukebox

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Jordan Barnett

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Sunday, May 14

West Sister Island Sunset Birding Cruise

When: 7:15-9:45 p.m.

Where: Jet Express, 3 Monroe St., Port Clinton

Cost: $75

Mother’s Day Brunch

When: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Cost: $31.99 adult, $16 child

Mother’s Day Buffet

When: 11 a.m.-close

Where: Ritski’s Food & Spirits, The Lighthouse Resort, 614 W. Main St., Marblehead

Cost: $21.95 adult, $16.95 mothers and seniors, $11.95 children

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Hotel Lakeside Dining Room, 150 Maple Ave., Lakeside

Fish Tales: Erie National Wildlife Refuge

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Epitome

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Scott Duress

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Rocky Point Winery, 111 W. Main St., Marblehead

Steve Jad

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Ryan & Michelle

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Joey Rauckis

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Monday, May 15

Teen Tech Time

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities monthly board meeting

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Ottawa County Board of DD, 235 N. Toussaint South Rd., Oak Harbor

Tuesday, May 16

One on one tech help

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

Wednesday, May 17

Cookbook Club: The Chew

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

Jazz Night with Mike Lorentz Trio

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton