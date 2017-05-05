Musical Arts Series: Cleveland Bluegrass Orchestra

The Cleveland Bluegrass Orchestra, which will perform in Port Clinton on May 7, is the world's most exclusive bluegrass band, largely due to its membership requirement of first being accepted into The Cleveland Orchestra on a different instrument. Acclaimed in performances across Northeast Ohio, the group is dedicated to the proposition that it is impossible not to have a good time listening to bluegrass. Their performance is part of the Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton and will take place at Firelands Presbyterian Church at 3:30 p.m.

The musicians' instruments for this concert will be fiddle: Tina Struble, who is principal harpist with the Cleveland Orchestra; banjo: Mark Drumm, who is a member of the first violin section with the orchestra; mandolin: Jeff Zehngut, who is a member of the second violin section; guitar: Henry Peyrebrune, who is a member of the bass section; and bass: Derek Zadinsky, who is also a member of the bass section. They bring their considerable talents to bring down home music to appreciative audiences.

This concert is sponsored by the Jet Express, Arby's, and Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and Jack Hilbert. Admission at the door is $15; students are admitted free. Following the performance, the Port Clinton Area Arts Council will host a reception for the audience to meet and welcome the performers.