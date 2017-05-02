Community calendar May 4-10

Biggest Week in American Birding Where: Festival headquarters Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center, 1750 State Park Rd. #2, Oregon Info: biggestweekinamericanbirding.com

Trivia League with DJ EJ When: 7-9 p.m. Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Navarre Marsh Bus Tours (birding) When: 1-4 p.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m. Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 SR 2, Oak Harbor

Cedar Point Van Tours (birding)

When: 7-11 a.m., 8 a.m.-12 p.m. a.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 SR 2, Oak Harbor

May 5-13

Twilight Bus Tours (birding)

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 SR 2, Oak Harbor

May 5-6

18th annual Put-in-Bay Spring Fling Customer Appreciation Party

When: Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday 12-6 p.m.

Where: Island Club Rentals, 1490 Put-in-Bay Rd., Put-in-Bay

Friday, May 5

Fish Tales: Erie National Wildlife Refuge

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Beer and Wine Tasting: Cinco de Mayo

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River South Rd., Elmore

Cost: $30

Karaoke with David Trent

When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Swamp Boogie Band

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Flyin’ Jays

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Nowhere Slow

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty’s Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Andrew Ellis

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Forkified

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

May 6-7

Afternoon Blue Goose Bus Tour

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Fish Tales: Migration research at ONWR

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Saturday, May 6

Official opening day for Cedar Point

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Pathway Wheel-a-thon

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Lakeview Park, 1100 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cost: $20

Port Clinton Kiwanis annual health screening

When: 6:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton St., Port Clinton

Cost: $40

Basketball Tournament

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Port Clinton High School, 821 S. Jefferson St., Port Clinton

Cost: $20 single, $130 team

Derby Day

Where: Various locations, Kelleys Island

Info: kelleysilslandchamber.com

Explore Elmore

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Elmore, Rice St., Elmore

Peter Bradley Adams

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Listening Room in OurGuest Inn, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cost: $15 plus two drink minimum

Swamp Boogie Band

When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Scott Stiert

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead

Flyin’ Jays

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Nowhere Slow

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Get Down DJ Sound

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Frosty’s Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Andrew Ellis

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Forkified

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Ray Fogg Show

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

The Dean James Band

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Sunday, May 7

The Rat Pack

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton

Jerry Zsigo

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Dean James

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay

Paul Franks

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay

Monday, May 8

Tales for Toddlers Story Time and Crafts

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

Fish Tales: Red River National Wildlife Refuge

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Tuesday, May 9

Fish Tales: Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument-Hawaiian Islands and Midway Atolls National Wildlife Refuge

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Scrabble night

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main St., Oak Harbor

May 10-11

Fish Tales: History of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor