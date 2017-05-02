Community calendar May 4-10
Thursday, May 4
Navarre Marsh Bus Tours (birding)
When: 1-4 p.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 SR 2, Oak Harbor
Trivia League with DJ EJ
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
May 5-14
Biggest Week in American Birding
Where: Festival headquarters Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center, 1750 State Park Rd. #2, Oregon
Info: biggestweekinamericanbirding.com
Cedar Point Van Tours (birding)
When: 7-11 a.m., 8 a.m.-12 p.m. a.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 SR 2, Oak Harbor
May 5-13
Twilight Bus Tours (birding)
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 SR 2, Oak Harbor
May 5-6
18th annual Put-in-Bay Spring Fling Customer Appreciation Party
When: Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday 12-6 p.m.
Where: Island Club Rentals, 1490 Put-in-Bay Rd., Put-in-Bay
Friday, May 5
Fish Tales: Erie National Wildlife Refuge
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Beer and Wine Tasting: Cinco de Mayo
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River South Rd., Elmore
Cost: $30
Karaoke with David Trent
When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
Swamp Boogie Band
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton
Flyin’ Jays
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
Nowhere Slow
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Get Down DJ Sound
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Frosty’s Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Andrew Ellis
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Forkified
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
May 6-7
Afternoon Blue Goose Bus Tour
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Fish Tales: Migration research at ONWR
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Saturday, May 6
Official opening day for Cedar Point
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky
Pathway Wheel-a-thon
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Lakeview Park, 1100 E. Perry St., Port Clinton
Cost: $20
Port Clinton Kiwanis annual health screening
When: 6:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Magruder Hospital, 615 Fulton St., Port Clinton
Cost: $40
Basketball Tournament
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Port Clinton High School, 821 S. Jefferson St., Port Clinton
Cost: $20 single, $130 team
Derby Day
Where: Various locations, Kelleys Island
Info: kelleysilslandchamber.com
Explore Elmore
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Downtown Elmore, Rice St., Elmore
Peter Bradley Adams
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Listening Room in OurGuest Inn, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton
Cost: $15 plus two drink minimum
Swamp Boogie Band
When: 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton
Scott Stiert
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Crow’s Nest, 2170 N. Buck Rd., Marblehead
Flyin’ Jays
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
Nowhere Slow
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Get Down DJ Sound
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: Frosty’s Bar, 240 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Andrew Ellis
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Forkified
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Beer Barrel Saloon, 324 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Ray Fogg Show
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Reel Bar, 461 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
The Dean James Band
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
Sunday, May 7
The Rat Pack
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Mon Ami Restaurant and Historic Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton
Jerry Zsigo
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead
Dean James
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Mojito Bay, 389 Catawba Ave., Put-in-Bay
Paul Franks
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Round House Bar, 228 Delaware Ave., Put-in-Bay
Monday, May 8
Tales for Toddlers Story Time and Crafts
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton
Fish Tales: Red River National Wildlife Refuge
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Tuesday, May 9
Fish Tales: Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument-Hawaiian Islands and Midway Atolls National Wildlife Refuge
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Scrabble night
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Oak Harbor Public Library, 147 W. Main St., Oak Harbor
May 10-11
Fish Tales: History of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
