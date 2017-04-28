Orchestra Hall features special weekend movie screening April 28-29

Lakeside Chautauqua’s historic movie theater, Orchestra Hall, will open for the season with a special weekend screening of “Fences” (PG-13, 139 mins), starring Academy Award-winners Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. Additional weekend screenings will be held throughout May and early June. The comedy “Table 19” (PG-13, 87 mins), starring Anna Kendrick and Lisa Kudrow, will be featured at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, and “Going in Style” (PG-13, 96 mins), with Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

Visit lakesideohio.com/arts/movies. Tickets are $7/adult and $3/youth (under age 12). There are no Chautauqua Pass admission or parking fees to enter Lakeside for these pre-season movie screenings.

For more information about Orchestra Hall movies, contact 419-798-4461, ext. 347 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

