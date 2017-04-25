Musical Arts Series: Toledo Symphony Orchestra Jazz Trio

The Musical Arts Series of Port Clinton continues to bring music to area schools and seniors through concerts funded by the Ottawa County Community Foundation.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra Jazz Trio will perform Friday, April 28, at Port Clinton Middle School. This event is for students only. The trio will perform at 3 p.m. that day at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, 1330 S. Fulton St., Port Clinton.

The event at Edgewood Manor is open to the public. For information, please call the hosting facility. There is no charge for this event.