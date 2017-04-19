Musical Arts Series: Cleveland Orchestra Brass Trio

The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present the Cleveland Orchestra Brass Trio in the Earl E. Warnke Memorial Concert on Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 pm at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Rd. in Port Clinton. This trio consists of Jack Sutte, trumpet, Jesse McCormick, horn, and Richard Stout, trombone. They call themselves Factory Seconds, since each occupies the second chair position of their respective section with the Cleveland Orchestra. All are faculty members of the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music.

Early music has been an area of focus for Factory Seconds since their inception. Three sets of early music have been selected for their performance, with each set opening with some of the earliest known notated music in existence. Closing each set is a movement from the Mass of Tournai, which is the oldest known manuscript of a complete Mass. Factory Seconds is proud to present the premier of these movements at this performance. In the middle of each set the trio performs chansons composed by Jacques Arcadelt, featuring the trio in overlapping timbres and blending sounds. They will also present Bach's sinfonias, staples of keyboard repertoire, which have been arranged specifically for Factory Seconds to create a beautiful blend of brass sounds.

Closing the program is the delightful Brass Trio by Arthur Frackenpohl, who at 93 is still an active and lively composer. Of particular interest is the playful mixed meter he employs in the scherzo movement and the energetic finale, which becomes almost a circus polka.

Following the concert, the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council will host a reception for the audience to meet with the artists. This concert is sponsored by Crown Battery and Miller Ferries to Put-in-Bay. Tickets are available at the door for $15; students are admitted free.

More information about Factory seconds is available on factoryseconds.org and on the musical series at musicalartsportclinton.com.