Community calendar Apr. 6-12
Thursday, Apr. 6
Trivia League with DJ EJ
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
Beer and Wine Tasting: Southern Derby Style Theme
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River S Rd., Elmore
Cost: $30
Marksmanship Nights
When: 5-8:30 p.m.
Where: Camp Perry CMP Competition Center, 1000 Lawrence Dr., Port Clinton
Cost: $5 adult, $2 high school students
Info: 419-635-2141
Friday, Apr. 7
Lenten Perch Fry
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Port Clinton Knights of Columbus, 109 E. Perry St., Port Clinton
Cost: $9 adult, $5 child
Eagle Tour
When: 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Info: Reservations required 419-898-0014
Steve Brownell
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Bell Mell Tavern, 307 Fulton St., Port Clinton
Karaoke with David Trent
When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
Apr. 8-9
Eagle Tour
When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Info: Reservations required, 419-898-0014
Saturday, Apr. 8
Port Clinton Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Lakeview Park, Perry Street, Port Clinton
Oak Harbor Easter Egg Hunt
When:2 p.m.
Where: Adolphus Kraemer Park and downtown Oak Harbor
Info: 419-898-0479
Hike the Dikes
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor
Early Bird Party
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: The Village Pump, 103 Lakeshore Dr. Kelleys Island
Arts and Crafts Show
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2370 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton
Cherry on Top
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille, 225 W. Lakeshore Dr., Port Clinton
Sunday, Apr. 9
PC Seniors’ BBQ chicken and rib dinner
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. or sold out
Where: Port Clinton Knights of Columbus, 109 E. Perry St., Port Clinton
Cost: $10 chicken dinner, $13 rib dinner
Jordan Wiewandt
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead
Seder Meal
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Chapel on the Lake, 145 S. Bridge Rd., Lakeside
Info: 419-732-2028
Life Tree Café
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams St., Port Clinton
Monday, Apr. 10
Alzheimer’s Support Group
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Magruder Hospital Conference Center, 615 Fulton St., Port Clinton
Tuesday, Apr. 11
Marksmanship Nights
When: 5-8:30 p.m.
Where: Camp Perry CMP Competition Center, 1000 Lawrence Dr., Port Clinton
Cost: $5 adult, $2 high school students
Info: 419-635-2141
Wednesday, Apr. 12
Jazz Night
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
Leigh Nash
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Listening Room in OurGuest Inn and Suites, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton
Cost: $25 per person plus two drink minimum
