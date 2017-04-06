Community calendar Apr. 6-12

Marksmanship Nights When: 5-8:30 p.m. Where: Camp Perry CMP Competition Center, 1000 Lawrence Dr., Port Clinton Cost: $5 adult, $2 high school students Info: 419-635-2141

Beer and Wine Tasting: Southern Derby Style Theme When: 6:30-8 p.m. Where: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River S Rd., Elmore Cost: $30

Trivia League with DJ EJ When: 7-9 p.m. Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Friday, Apr. 7

Lenten Perch Fry

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Port Clinton Knights of Columbus, 109 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cost: $9 adult, $5 child

Eagle Tour

When: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Info: Reservations required 419-898-0014

Steve Brownell

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Bell Mell Tavern, 307 Fulton St., Port Clinton

Karaoke with David Trent

When: 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Apr. 8-9

Eagle Tour

When: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Info: Reservations required, 419-898-0014

Saturday, Apr. 8

Port Clinton Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Lakeview Park, Perry Street, Port Clinton

Oak Harbor Easter Egg Hunt

When:2 p.m.

Where: Adolphus Kraemer Park and downtown Oak Harbor

Info: 419-898-0479

Hike the Dikes

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W SR 2, Oak Harbor

Early Bird Party

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: The Village Pump, 103 Lakeshore Dr. Kelleys Island

Arts and Crafts Show

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2370 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton

Cherry on Top

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille, 225 W. Lakeshore Dr., Port Clinton

Sunday, Apr. 9

PC Seniors’ BBQ chicken and rib dinner

When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. or sold out

Where: Port Clinton Knights of Columbus, 109 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cost: $10 chicken dinner, $13 rib dinner

Jordan Wiewandt

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Canoe Club Wine Bar, 5831 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead

Seder Meal

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Chapel on the Lake, 145 S. Bridge Rd., Lakeside

Info: 419-732-2028

Life Tree Café

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams St., Port Clinton

Monday, Apr. 10

Alzheimer’s Support Group

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Magruder Hospital Conference Center, 615 Fulton St., Port Clinton

Tuesday, Apr. 11

Marksmanship Nights

When: 5-8:30 p.m.

Where: Camp Perry CMP Competition Center, 1000 Lawrence Dr., Port Clinton

Cost: $5 adult, $2 high school students

Info: 419-635-2141

Wednesday, Apr. 12

Jazz Night

When: 7-10 p.m.

Where: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

Leigh Nash

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Listening Room in OurGuest Inn and Suites, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

Cost: $25 per person plus two drink minimum