Terra State presents jazz at the PAC





Join the Terra State Jazz Band for an evening of jazz, blues, and swing, as the band presents its spring concert at the Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center. Directed by Garrett Krohn, the band will be joined by the Terra Jazz Combo and special guests. This program is a perfect way to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month and the coming of spring.



The concert is Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m and sponsored by Hal and Diane Hawk and Crown Battery. Admission is free.