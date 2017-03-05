Firelands Symphony Orchestra presents Teada, a top Irish band

Firelands Symphony Orchestra is hosting a fanciful Irish folk music concert at Sandusky State Theatre on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. A traditional Irish music group with a truly worldwide reach, Teada will mark St. Patrick’s Day with the show that is pleasing concert goers around the globe. A vocalist and step dancers will accompany the musicians.

Teada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East and Australia.

Tickets are $26-$29 and available through the Sandusky State Theatre box office. For more information visit firelandssymphonyorchestra.com or sanduskystate.com.