Musical Arts Series: Australian Guitar Duo

The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present an Australian classical guitar duo at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 East Harbor Rd., Port Clinton. Jacob Cordover and Rupert Boyd will play a mixture of Australian compositions and selections from the classical guitar repertoire.

Internationally recognized as one of the most exciting and dynamic classical guitar ensembles, the Australian Guitar Duo has given performances throughout the world, including the New York Guitar Duo Festival in New York city, Barcelona Guitar Festival in Spain, Festival de Musique Classique in France, Strings-139 Festival in China, Music by the Sea in Canada, as well as every state and territory in Australia. A truly international ensemble, Mr. Boyd and Mr. Cordover live in New York City and Barcelona respectively, but meet on a regular basis to perform concerts throughout the world.

Their debut CD, Songs from the Forest, was met with such critical acclaim as “superb” by Limelight Magazine, and "technical masters who also possess beautiful tone and a wonderfully collective musical sense" by Soundboard, the quarterly publication of the Guitar Foundation of America.

Following the concert, the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council will host a reception at which the audience will have the opportunity to meet the musicians. This concert is sponsored by Otterbein North Shore, Dubbert's Outdrive, and 1812 Food and Spirits and the Van Der Giessen Family. Tickets are available at the door for $15; students are admitted free. More information is available at australianguitarduo.com and musicalartsportclinton.com.