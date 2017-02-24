A Cappella Showcase at PCHS Sunday, February 26

PCHS Touch of Class in front of The Bean in Chicago, Illinois.

This Sunday, February 26, at 7 p.m. come enjoy the 4th annual A Cappella Showcase in the Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are only $5 and all proceeds go to benefit the performing groups. This year's showcase will feature New Riegel's Jacket Company and Port Clinton High School's Touch of Class. Both groups are coming off of great performances at their ICHSA Quarterfinals and are excited to put on a great concert.

Touch of Class has just returned from competing in DeKalb, IL and performing at The Bean in downtown Chicago. Touch of Class is under the direction of PCHS Choir Director Mr. Eric Watts.