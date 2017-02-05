Musical Arts Series: The Golden Gates

The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present a free family concert of Russian dance and song by an exciting group of young musicians and dancers from Russia and Georgia. The performers, ages 10 to 18, audition from all over Russia and Georgia to attend the Russian folk school in St. Petersburg. Their lively program will include energetic and humorous dancing, lyrical balalaikas, the dynamic bayan accordion, folk songs and tales, and audience participation through clapping and learning Russian songs and words.

The Golden Gates group was formed in 1993 in St. Petersburg, Russia, drawing on students from the Aesthetic Music Secondary School. They have performed at cultural events and folk festivals throughout Russia and Europe. Following their stop in Port Clinton, they will travel to Niagara Falls and New York City.

Their performance will take place on Monday, February 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Road, Port Clinton. This concert is made possible by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.