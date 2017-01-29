Lakeside Chautauqua releases calendar of events

Entertainment highlights include Always ABBA, an ABBA tribute band over Memorial Day weekend; Brass Transit, a Chicago tribute band; Jack Hanna; Lou Gramm of FOREIGNERTM; Chubby Checker; Cirque Zuma Zuma, an African-style Cirque du Soleil; Steve Hartman of “CBS Evening News”; Home Free, a country a cappella band; WAR; The Drifters and much more. Also, as an annual tradition, the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra will perform seven concerts during its month-long residency.

Lakeside Chautauqua’s 2017 Calendar of Events brochure is now available and outlines the summer’s lineup of entertainment, education, religious and recreational programming and more.

The Chautauqua Lecture Series, held Monday-Thursday during the summer, offers a wide range of learning opportunities. The featured themes explore and discuss the legacy of John Steinbeck, the evolving definition of music, mysteries of the human face, the health of the Great Lakes, Russian politics, sports and faith, peace in a multi-faith world, World War I, a documentary film festival and much more.

At the heart of the Lakeside Chautauqua experience is religious life. All are invited to attend the several worship services offered each Sunday, including Dockside Worship, Lakeside United Methodist Church Worship, Hoover Community Worship and Sunset Vespers by the Lake.

Additionally, Lakeside brings engaging and diverse preachers each week to share a sermon at Sunday’s Hoover Community Worship, as well as their own faith journey during Faith for Living Hour sessions throughout the week.

Guest preachers this summer include U.S. Senate Chaplain Dr. Barry C. Black; Dr. Brian McLaren, who was noted in TIME as one of the “25 Most Influential Evangelicals in America”; PBS talk show host and Emmy Award-winner Dr. Philip Gulley; Bishop Ivan Abrahams, general secretary of the World Methodist Council who spoke at Nelson Mandela’s funeral, and many more preachers bringing enriching perspectives from lives full of teaching, traveling and service.

Recreational events at Lakeside include several shuffleboard tournaments for all ages, triathlons, sailing races and a regatta, tennis tournaments, a 5K and one-mile run, and more. Also available is swimming at the lakefront and the soon-to-be-open Grindley Aquatic & Wellness Campus, playgrounds, fitness classes, miniature golf, a walking trail and more.

There are also a variety of exhibits and special events scheduled, including a Mother’s Day brunch, Collector Car Show, a parade and fireworks for the Fourth of July, Garden Tour, Wooden Boat Show & Plein Air Art Festival, craft, art and photography shows, a Farm to Table Fundraiser, Lakeside’s first Summerfest, Antique Show, the 22nd annual Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival and more.

Lakeside invites all to explore the Chautauqua summer experience-reconnect with family and friends, grow spiritually, expand intellectually, unleash creativity or challenge yourself physically.

To be added to the Calendar of Events mailing list, email your name and home address to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For information about Lakeside's programming or admission fees, visit lakesideohio.com.

Lakeside Chautauqua is a family destination that has pioneered the act of nurturing mind, body and spirit since 1873. One of the few remaining Chautauqua communities in the United States, Lakeside Chautauqua offers a variety of spiritual, educational, cultural arts and recreational opportunities. Located between Cleveland and Toledo on Lake Erie’s south shore, Lakeside Chautauqua is a gated community that provides rest and renewal in addition to hundreds of enlightening and entertaining experiences. For more information on vacationing or living the Lakeside Chautauqua experience, visit www.lakesideohio.com or call 419-798-4461.