Rockstead, a favorite of last year’s festival, will headline before and after the burning of a 30-foot-tall Snowman to bid winter goodbye. The energetic Cincinnati band plays an infectious mix of rock, reggae and punk.

Burning Snowman 2017 will be a rockin’ beach party Saturday, Feb. 25, at Dock’s Beach House & Mr. Ed's Bar & Grille in Port Clinton, with an exciting music lineup, roving performers and proceeds benefiting children’s charities.

Burning Snowman Fest is an all-day music festival that ends with a spectacular burn of a 25’ tall snowman. Photo by Donna Lueke.

Also returning are Papa’s Boys, an electrifying blues jam band led by singer/songwriter Tony Pappa; Corduroy Road, an acoustic trio with a lively show and three-part harmonies; and singer/songwriter Jerry Davenport, known for his humorous songs about life on the North Shore. New acts for this year’s festival include R&B and funk group Master TC & the Visitors, and Americana artist Andrew Ellis.

The entertainment won’t be confined to just the music stage. Local favorites the Naked Bacon Band, fire dancers and other unusual performers will roam the beach at Dock’s, taking the fun to festivalgoers where they are.

“People are really going to enjoy this musical lineup-it’s the strongest we’ve ever had at the festival,” said Lenny Kromer, one of the festival organizers and the builder of the Snowman. “A great variety of music and roving performers-and you get to watch a snowman go up in flames! Who can top that?”

Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, with a suggested donation of $5 at the gate. Music begins at 10 a.m. and runs through the Snowman burn at approximately 7 p.m., weather permitting. Warm up for Burning Snowman with a Tap Takeover of craft beers at local bars Friday, Feb. 24.

Raising money for kids

The festival benefits children in Ottawa County, with proceeds helping United Way in Ottawa County’s Programs for Youth; Mr. Ed’s Kids for Christmas, helping financially challenged families during the holidays; and RettSyndrome.org, helping afflicted girls and their families in Ottawa County and around the world. Specialty items being raffled off include a one-of-a-kind Burning Snowman guitar made by local luthier Denny Kopp and “Raising a Hand for Rett,” a coffee-table book of photographs featuring musicians raising a hand for Rett and signed by country music star Clint Black.

“Helping kids is dear to my heart, and thanks to partnering with Burning Snowman downtown I believe we are going to raise a lot of money to do just that,” said Ed Fitzgerald.

“If the weather cooperates, the festival may draw 5,000 to 10,000 people,” said festival organizer Tricia O’Connor. “That’s a lot of money for charity-and a lot of people who, if our past two years were any indication, will move on to local bars and restaurants after the Snowman burns.”

To find the most up-to-date information on the festival, please visit Burning Snowman Fest on Facebook.