Musical Arts Series: Toledo Symphony Orchestra Jazz Trio

The Port Clinton Musical Arts Series is continuing the effort to bring music to senior citizens in Ottawa County. The group is sponsoring concerts by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra Jazz Trio, bringing music to seniors and others who might have difficulty traveling for entertainment this time of year. The concerts are funded through a grant from the Ottawa County Community Foundation.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, the jazz trio will perform at 1:30 p.m. at the Elmore Retirement Village, 633 State St., Elmore. The trio will then perform at 3 p.m. at the Genoa Retirement Village Assisted Living Center, 300 A Cherry St., Genoa.

The public is invited to these concerts. For more information, contact the staff at the concert locations.