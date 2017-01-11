Playmaker’s celebrates its 70th year with “Looking”

Looking, a two act comedy for mature audiences only, by Norm Foster will be performed at Playmakers Civic Theatre in Port Clinton January 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. and January 15 and 22 and 2 p.m.

This play is about four singles, two women and two men, who are each looking for some kind of relationship. Val (Melinda Bahnsen-Fluckinger) is a divorced woman who hasn't had a date in six years. Her best friend Nina (Margaret Helbing) looks in the dating classified pages on her friend's behalf. The ad she answers is Andy's (Todd Puckett). They set up a blind date but, to buffer the situation, Val brings along Nina, and Andy brings along his best buddy Matt (Dan Jadwisiak). What happens next takes the awkward situation of a blind date and turns it into a good two hour laugh fest, with some serious self-discoveries thrown in for good measure.

Dan Jadwisiak (Matt) and Margaret Helbing (Nina).

70 years

“As a past trustee and president, it is a great honor to be chosen to co-direct a play,” said Bugbee. “We must remember that Playmakers Civic Theatre has given so much to the community in that it has provided entertainment for all ages for 70 years. Not many other institutions can claim this honor!”

“I am proud to have been involved with Playmakers for almost 30 years. Aside from sailing in my youth, they have been the greatest years of my life,” said Bugbee. “How often do you get a chance to portray another person either fictional or historical?”

“Jeff and I were talking about directing and I decided to come out of retirement since I needed a fun winter project,” said Zajac. She has been with Playmaker’s for a long time, but has recently come out of a five year break. “This is my second show directing here. We had an outpour of interest for this show and so many wonderful people showed up.”

Melinda Bahnsen-Fluckinger (Val) and Todd Puckett (Andy).

Looking

For looking, the cast is small; four people. With that being said, it still takes a lot of people to make a production.

“As far as scheduling, a small cast makes it easier. Except during holidays. You always love your cast,” said Bugbee, “if you don’t, then you shouldn’t have cast them. The techies, actors, support people and directors become family. We have good and bad times, but in the end we are family and the love is always there.”

“We narrowed it down to four of the best, most believable actors to ever grace the stage,” said Zajac. “My dear friend Melinda Bahnsen has not been on stage for quite a while, but she never misses a beat. Dan Jadwisiak has a great radio persona and the acting chops of a true professional. Margaret Helbing is one of my favorite actresses because she makes everything look so easy. She is a pure natural on stage. And, of course, our lovable Todd Puckett. He has all the great, funny lines in the show and I consider him a diamond. He was such a lucky find for us.”

“We also have Catawba Island Brewery’s Matt Ritter as our bartender every night. Aimee Slater was gracious enough to let us steal her bar and put it on our stage so we would like to fill it nightly with volunteer bar patrons,” said Zajac.

Directors Jaclyn Zajac and Jeff Bugbee.

Be on stage during the production

Looking is looking for volunteer bar patrons to be on stage during the production.

“I got the idea when I went to New York to see Broadway’s Once. If you came early you got to go to their bar and have drinks with the cast. Then when the show started you cared so much more about the characters because they practically felt like they were your friends,” said Zajac.

“If people are interested in eating, drinking and silently being merry for three scenes on stage show up early before the show starts and I will seat you and tell you what’s expected of you,” said Zajac. “The best part is the year of this show is 1999 so dress the part and have fun! It’s a gentle way to participate without any pressures behind it.”

“If you are on stage, you are a mime and cannot distract from the scenes,” said Bugbee, “otherwise the bouncer, me, will exit you from the bar.”

Reservations can be made by calling the theatre at 419-734-5044 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Playmakers Civic Theatre is located at 604 W. Sixth St., Port Clinton.