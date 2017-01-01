Musical Arts Series: Gavin George

A youthful pianist with a local connection will open the new year for the Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton. Gavin George, 13-year old pianist whose grandparents live in Port Clinton, will perform a classical program on Sunday, January 15, at 3:30 p.m. at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton. Gavin is a world-class performer who has already played many times at Carnegie Hall. In 2011, he was the youngest musician to perform on the Emmy-award winning show From the Top, broadcast on NPR.

Gavin's interest in music began at the age of two, and he began formal piano instruction at age three-and-a-half, making his symphonic debut in his native Ohio by age seven. He was awarded a full scholarship to study and perform at Luxembourg's Vianden Music Festival. In recent years, he has given recital and concerto performances both nationally and internationally. He has performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, at the Perugia Music Festival (Italy,) at the Wexner Center in Columbus, in Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., at the Mainly Mozart Festival in San Diego, and in Sorrento, Italy. Gavin was selected for one of the PRODIGIES series documentaries appearing on the YouTube THINKRTV channel. He can also be viewed on YouTube in other performances as well as on his website gavingeorge.com. Since age 8, Gavin has been a student of Antonio Pompa-Baldi of the Cleveland Institute of Music.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Gavin is a voracious learner and excels in all academic areas, holding particular interest in science, mathematics, and literature. In his free time, he enjoys making iMovies, snow skiing, tennis and playing with his younger brother Max.

Following the performance, the audience will be invited to welcome Gavin at a reception hosted by the Port Clinton Area Arts Council. Tickets will be available at the door for $15; students are admitted free.