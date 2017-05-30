Ribbon cutting held for Madame Rosie’s Boutique and The Painted Rose Gallery

The Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for Madame Rosie’s Boutique and The Painted Rose Gallery, located at 810 West Main Street, Marblehead, on May 20 at 10 a.m. Representatives from the Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce congratulated Rose Lucas-Haninger on her grand opening in downtown Marblehead.

For more information on Madame Rosie’s Boutique and The Painted Rose Gallery call Rose at 614-284-2413.