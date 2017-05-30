Discover Your Employment Success Story with OhioMeansJobs – Ottawa County

Kevyn attended Penta to become a certified welder and has over 20 years’ experience as a welder/fabricator. He also served 4 years in the Ohio National Guard. “As a Marine Corps veteran, I take special care of my Vets. I saw great potential in Kevyn and knew he would be a great fit for Northern Manufacturing”, said Valerie Mannon, Employment Resources Coordinator at OMJ – Ottawa County.



Ms. Mannon forwarded his resume to Elizabeth Morrison, who is the HR Generalist for Northern Manufacturing. Just two days later, Kevyn went to a hiring event held by Northern Manufacturing. He was administered a welding test and was hired to start the next business day. “Kevyn is one of our better hires recently. He has good attendance and a positive attitude”, said Ms. Morrison.



OhioMeansJobs Ottawa County wishes Kevyn the best of luck in the next step of his career. Never give up and keep working towards your goals.



If you find this testimonial inspiring, please visit the OhioMeansJobs – Ottawa County location at 8043 W. State Route 163 in Oak Harbor.