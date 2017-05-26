Forged Fitness opens a gym in Oak Harbor

And this facility has a welcoming atmosphere, one that encompasses 3,800 square feet and is open every day from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. The gym features quality equipment with brands like Cybex, Rogue, Nautilus and Precor represented throughout the gym. Machines, free weights, kettleballs, suspension systems, slam balls, plyometric gear, treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes can be found, a sign of the versatility that is such a key component of what Forged Fitness has to offer, whether you want to come in and train by yourself, attend a class or utilize Siebert’s services as a personal trainer. Siebert is recognized by the National Strength & Conditioning Association as a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist, and by the American College of Sports Medicine as a personal trainer, two of the highest certifications someone in the industry can obtain.

“I love the smaller gyms, a place where you’re not just another number, a place where every member is important," said Siebert. "I’ve never done anything more gratifying, positively impacting lives one rep at a time. Training people is a win-win — if you succeed, I succeed.

"We've gotten a really good reception. It's been great getting to know people (in the community) and why they're here, whether it's to lose weight, build muscle or (whatever it is.) I had someone say to me, 'I never found someone who was willing to work with me.' I want to make sure that someone is not intimidated when they come in here. No one is going to come in and be judged -- this (place) will benefit everybody.

People can visit the gym once in a while or engage in a more focused and meticulous regimen with the help of Siebert if they choose. Weight training and exercising is a science, one that Siebert is very knowledgeable about and continues to educate himself on by attending seminars to stay up-to-date on newer techniques being practiced in the industry. A full functional assessment, which is conducted in an effort to review their mobility, muscular strength, transfer skills and ability, is available. That assessment, combined with a healthy diet and a journal that tracks an individual's exercise regimen are things Siebert believes, in addition to sound technique and an efficient regimen, can be valuable assets in a person's road to increased physical strength and endurance.

Siebert, 49, is a Lindsey native who graduated from Fremont Ross in 1986 before joining the armed forces and serving in the Air Force for 10 years. After returning home, he served for four years in the reserves at the 200th Red Horse Squadron at Camp Perry in Port Clinton. He also returned to school, earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Toledo and Associate’s Degrees from Owens Community College and the Univ. of Maryland.

Siebert, who used to co-own the Iron Man Gym in Fremont before leaving and running an operation out of his house, did extensive research before determining that Oak Harbor would be a good place for him to open a fitness center.

“I knew what I needed. I wanted plenty of parking, a place that was lit up and safe and was easily accessible,” he said. “If you have a gym that caters to the unique needs of people, they will travel. People from Toledo and Sandusky would come to our place in Fremont.”

There are four classes offered throughout the week by the facility -- suspension training (Monday/Wednesday: 10-10:30 a.m.); kettleball training (Monday/Wednesday: 11-11:30 a.m.); HIIT (Tuesday/Thursday: 10-10:30 a.m.); and circuit training (Tuesday/Thursday: 11-11:30 a.m.). Suspension Training bodyweight exercises work to develop flexibility, strength, balance and core stability all at the same time and a TRX Suspension Trainer is used during the process to help perform countless exercises. Kettleball training uses a cast-iron ball with a handle attached to it and helps build muscle while working on cardiovascular conditioning, HIIT, also known as high-intensity interval training, combines quick, intense exercises with more relaxed recovery periods in an effort to increase the heart rate and burn fat in a more efficient manner and circuit training uses high-intensity aerobics to build strength and endurance through a variety of exercises that work the upper body, core, lower body as well as the entire body.

Oddly enough, Siebert has grown closer to his son, Brennan, during the preparation undertaken to open the gym. Brennan, 26, has started working out in the gym and helped his father to set things up during the preliminary stages, strengthening the bond between the two.

The connection has only added to Siebert's motivation to make sure the place was up and running in a reasonable amount of time while providing quality service.

For more information visit the website, getforgedfit.com, the Facebook page, Facebook.com/getforgedfit/, or contact Siebert at 567-702-1121.