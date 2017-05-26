Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce award winners announced

Russ and Marty Brown with director Tara Crump.



The Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce held their 80th Annual Banquet on May 18 at Mon Ami Restaurant & Winery.

The D. S. Kirkpatrick Award was given to Russ and Marty Brown. The D.S. Kirkpatrick Award was established in 1979 to honor the dedication for an unselfish devotion to the principles of service to the community through the Chamber of Commerce as was given through many years of service by D.S. Kirkpatrick who came to this community as publisher of the Peninsula News and owner of the Peninsula Printing Company. He not only served as Secretary and Executive Secretary of this organization, but also in elected capacity of the Board of Education and Danbury Township Trustees. The Honorees reflect this same unselfish dedication to the community good.