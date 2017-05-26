The Magruder Hospital Foundation Summer Gala Event

On Friday, June 9, the Magruder Hospital Foundation is hosting a Summer Gala benefit, Changes in Latitudes, at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton. Tickets are available through the website, magruderhospitalfoundationgala2017.eventbrite.com, Magruder Hospital’s Gift Shop, Bassett’s Market or Mary’s Blossom Shoppe in Port Clinton.

The event includes live music by the Parrots of the Caribbean, a strolling supper and cash bar. Dress is casual. Proceeds from the event will benefit the creation of an activity room to help patients, in the Magruder Swing Bed Program, achieve their optimal level of strength and wellness before returning home.



The Parrots of the Caribbean are a high-energy, original stage show, performing some of Jimmy and Friends’ biggest songs to dance and conga the night away. Visit the Parrots of the Caribbean at their website, potcband.com, or their Facebook, Facebook.com/POTCBand/.



For further information on the Summer Gala benefit, contact Michele Mueller, Magruder’s Foundation Director, at 419-734-3131 ext. 3147.