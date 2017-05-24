Miller Ferry offers free ferry passage to active military and American veterans

The small island in Lake Erie owes a lot to America’s military. Without Commodore Perry and his crew’s victory against the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812, Put-in-Bay’s landscape might look significantly different. To pay homage to these brave men and women, Miller Ferry is offering free passage to active military and American veterans during the Memorial Day Weekend celebrations.

Active U.S. military personnel and American veterans are invited to ride aboard the Miller Ferry at no charge Saturday, May 27, through Memorial Day, May 29. That same Military ID shown at the ticket booth will also obtain discounts at some of Put-in-Bay’s other fine establishments.

More than 20 additional island businesses have partnered with Miller Ferry to honor our American heroes, a few of which include a free bowl of famous lobster bisque at the Boardwalk Main & Upper Deck, 25% off meals at Pasquale’s Cafe, 50% of any food item at Mossbacks and a free souvenir pint glass with any purchase at the Put-in-Bay Brewing Company.

Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial will also pay respects to the fallen and veterans of the War of 1812 by blasting their historical muskets, as well as a 32-pound carronade.

For a full list of active military and American veteran discounts and more information on the Memorial Day Weekend please visit millerferry.com/events.