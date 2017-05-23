Perfect Color welcomes Kat Foster

Perfect Color Hair and Tan would like to welcome Kat Foster to their staff. Kat is an advance Aesthetician specializing in customized skin care treatments, devoted to helping you obtain glowing radiant skin. With experience in derma-planning, chemical peels, therapeutic facials, eyebrow design, full body waxing, and special occasion makeup, her goal is to help each client achieve and maintain healthy supple skin. She works successfully with all skin types including acneic, sun damaged, aging skin, and dull devitalized. Her experience, ongoing training, and dedication combined with her friendly personality provide clients with a truly luxurious experience. Whether it is a treatment to help a client relax or a treatment to that gives them more confidence, she is committed to providing her clients with only the best products and services. Kat is a native of Texas, now residing in Port Clinton with her fiancé. She is now accepting appointments for all your skin needs. Please call 419-341-4580 or Perfect Color 419-308-4690.