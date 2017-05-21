CHOICES Behavioral Health Care celebrates opening

On May 11, CHOICES Behavioral Health Care held an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate their new Medication Assisted Treatment Program serving adults who struggle with opioid abuse or addictions. Located at 126 E. Perry St., Port Clinton, CHOICES offers mental health, alcohol and other drug services. Representatives from the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Port Clinton were there to celebrate their ribbon cutting.

For more information, call CHOICES at 419-960-4009.