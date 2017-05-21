Home Instead celebrates one year anniversary

Home Instead Senior Care, 205 SE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton, is celebrating their one year anniversary. The Home Instead Senior Care staff and their CAREgivers are united in the belief that all seniors deserve to live with dignity and an enhanced quality of life. The Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Port Clinton celebrated the one year anniversary with Home Instead on May 10. There was also an open house event that wrapped up the Puzzles for Seniors donation drive with Bassett’s Market.

For more information about Home Instead Senior Care, visit homeinstead.com or call 419-734-5050.