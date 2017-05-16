Safety Council receives Honorable Mention for Council of the Year





Representing the Ottawa County Safety Council are Julie Reynolds, Ergonomics Consultant with the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, and Jessica Kowalski, Program and Office Coordinator with the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation.



The top nine Ohio Safety Councils were recognized at the Safety Council Leaders Conference on May 1. Being honored for the first time in this category, the Ottawa County Safety Council received Honorable Mention for the 2016 Safety Council of the Year! The OCSC is a sponsor of the Tri-County Safety Day, which offers a number of additional seminars and trainings to benefit their members in addition to their monthly meetings. In 2016, the OCSC implemented two new programs, one to provide training grants to member companies and the other a 5K Health and Wellness Sponsorship Program. The OCSC continues to offer CPR/First Aid training, and OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour trainings to their members.