Safety Council receives Honorable Mention for Council of the Year
Representing the Ottawa County Safety Council are Julie Reynolds, Ergonomics Consultant with the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, and Jessica Kowalski, Program and Office Coordinator with the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation.
The top nine Ohio Safety Councils were recognized at the Safety Council Leaders Conference on May 1. Being honored for the first time in this category, the Ottawa County Safety Council received Honorable Mention for the 2016 Safety Council of the Year! The OCSC is a sponsor of the Tri-County Safety Day, which offers a number of additional seminars and trainings to benefit their members in addition to their monthly meetings. In 2016, the OCSC implemented two new programs, one to provide training grants to member companies and the other a 5K Health and Wellness Sponsorship Program. The OCSC continues to offer CPR/First Aid training, and OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour trainings to their members.
The Safety Council of the Year criteria consisted of hosting special events and trainings, reporting and recordkeeping best practices, steering committee participation, active communication with members, promotion of BWC's DSH services, social media engagement, partnerships and community initiatives, and additional safety council activities.
The OCSC promotes safety awareness in the business and industrial community. The safety council’s Vision is to provide valuable safety information to members and the community, in an effort to prevent accidents in the workplace. The OCSC is sponsored by the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation. For more information about the OCSC, please visit www.ocic.biz.
