Ribbon cutting planned for The Painted Rose Gallery and Madame Rosie’s Boutique

Rose Lucas-Haninger will be opening her new boutique and fine art gallery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. This is a creative combination of beautiful fine art and beautiful clothing. The art gallery, The Painted Rose Gallery, and the boutique, Madame Rosie’s Boutique, will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends, and various times throughout the week.

The Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a ribbon cutting and grand opening for The Painted Rose Gallery and Madame Rosie’s Boutique. The ribbon cutting will be Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at 810 West Main Street in downtown Marblehead.

“If you are unique, then see my boutique! It’s a fun place with one-of-a-kind pieces of clothing such as dresses, blouses, slacks, sweaters, beautiful fur coats, such as sheered beaver, mink, Mouton, Fox, Lamb etc., and everything from sun dresses to evening dresses. There are hats, shoes, boots, scarves, jewelry and other accessories. I am also owner of my business Celebrity Stylist, and have been working as a Multi-Media Stylist, doing hair, makeup and wardrobe for television, film, photography, and stage/theatre, from 1986 to the present.

Many of these clothing items have been selections that were samples to be worn by models or Talent for photo shoots, videos, commercials, catalog work, and business theatre. Speaking of theatre, I have been a wig assistant on Broadway shows traveling through the Columbus theaters. Among the shows I have worked on are “Best Little Whore House in Texas” with AnnMargret (no relation to Madame Rosie), “Wicked” (3 times) “Lion King” ( 2 times), “Camelot” with Lou Diamond-Philips, “All Shook Up” with Susan Anton, “Legally Blonde”, and the list goes on….I believe everyone can look like a celebrity. With my creativity I love to make that belief a reality!” said Lucas-Haninger.

My roots are grounded in this beautiful Marblehead peninsula. I was born and raised here,” said Lucas-Haninger. “I have always had the dream of owning my own gallery and boutique. I’ve worked hard and finally was able to accomplish my goal. So I’m living' the dream! I love this beautiful historic building built in 1905. I thank God for all my blessings. I look forward to hosting my gallery, presenting vintage clothing, and styling in Columbus. I’m like smoke, I’m everywhere! Meanwhile, I’m doing what I love, and it doesn’t feel like work.”