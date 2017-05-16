Twarek joins The Marblehead Bank





The Marblehead Bank, the Peninsula’s only community bank with local headquarters, is pleased to announce that Katie Twarek has agreed to become a member of the bank’s customer service team.



Twarek is a graduate of Danbury High School and has an Associate’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. She lives in the Marblehead area and has worked in several area businesses before joining The Marblehead Bank.



William Tuttamore, the bank’s President and CEO noted, “Katie is a wonderful addition to our bank. Her customer service skills, developed from past working experiences, are a valuable addition to our team.”



About The Marblehead Bank

The Marblehead Bank is an FDIC insured community bank that has served the Marblehead Peninsula and greater Ottawa County since 1907. Being a locally owned and operated financial institution, The Marblehead Bank contributes to the economic well-being of the area and serves the banking needs of both consumers and businesses. The Marblehead Bank is committed to serving the local community and remaining a strong, independent community bank. Member FDIC.