Marblehead Peninsula Chamber appoints new executive director

The Marblehead-Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Tara Crump has been appointed the Chamber’s Executive Director. She will begin in her new position on Monday, May 8. Prior to joining the Chamber, Crump worked as Communications Coordinator for the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Port Clinton and was responsible for coordinating social media platforms, securing sponsorships and organizing 15 yearly events and other office duties.

“We are thrilled to have Tara on board,” said Dorothy Henry, MPCOC president. “Her experience, background and enthusiasm, plus four years at the Port Clinton Area Chamber, will help us take the MPCOC to the next level.”

Crump is a graduate of Port Clinton High School and has an Associate Degree in Science from Bowling Green State University in Huron.

About Marblehead-Peninsula Chamber of Commerce

The Marblehead Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is proud to have been an active member of this unique community for over 60 years! We are pleased to have members from surrounding areas such as Kelley’s Island, Port Clinton and Sandusky. We look forward to each and every member. Our Mission: (1) To promote and market the Peninsula for the purpose of economic growth and good will between the businesses of our area; (2) to provide a structured organization to assist the business community with economic and community concerns and (3) to assist established businesses and to encourage and promote new businesses by supporting selected programs to benefit the short and long term interest of the Peninsula. The Chamber is located at 5681 East Harbor Road, Suite C, Marblehead, Ohio 43440. The phone number is 419-734-9777 and our website is themarbleheadpeninsula.com.