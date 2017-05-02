Ottawa County Safety Council annual CEO Breakfast and BWC Safety Council Awards

The Ottawa County Safety Council held its annual CEO Breakfast & BWC Safety Council Awards at the Catawba Island Club on Wednesday, April 19. Guest Speaker, Brian Butcher of Clemans Nelson and Associates, Inc. Mr. Butcher advises clients in human resource management, classification and compensation, labor relations, regulatory compliance, discipline, and policy development. He regularly conducts training on a variety of human resource and labor issues such as FLSA, FMLA, ADA, discriminatory harassment, leave abuse, the use of social media, and union certification/representation. During the meeting, Mr. Butcher spoke on the topic “Managing the Medicated Worker.” There were 65 business representatives in attendance.

Thirty businesses received safety awards from Ohio BWC for safety council membership, calendar year 2016 semi-annual reporting, and safe business practices. The awards include a certificate and a rebate check on their workers’ compensation premiums.



BWC’s Division of Safety and Hygiene recognizes the four highest performing safety councils in the state. This year, out of 86 Ohio Safety Councils, the Ottawa County Safety Council is a finalist for the 2016 Safety Council of the Year! The OCSC is very excited to be recognized by the BWC as a top 15 contender and would like to thank all of the members for their support and participation in the OCSC. The winners will be announced at the Safety Council Leaders Conference on May 1.



The Ottawa County Safety Council promotes safety awareness in the business and industrial community. OCSC is sponsored by the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation. For information about joining the Ottawa County Safety Council, please contact Jessica Kowalski at 419-898-6242.